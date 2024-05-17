Gen Asim Munir attends namaz-e-janaza of martyrs in Peshawar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Taimoor Shaheed (age 32, resident of district Layyah), Sepoy Nadir Sagheer Shaheed (age 22, resident district Bagh), Sepoy Muhammad Yaseen Shaheed (age 23, resident of district Khushab), Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar Shaheed (age 30, resident of district Poonch) and Naik Ashfaq Butt Shaheed (age 32, resident of district Kahuta), who embraced Shahadat during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists at general area Bagh, Khyber district, was offered in Peshawar Garrison today.

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and a large number of military & civil officials attended the funeral.

Later on, COAS visited CMH Peshawar to inquire about the well-being of troops injured during the operation.

COAS appreciated their high morale and reaffirmed the resolve of the Nation to fight the terrorism with full vigor and spirit.

Shuhada will be laid to rest with full military honor at their respective native towns.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.