Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa to be appointed as CPEC head

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided to appoint retired Commander Southern Command Lt. General Asim Saleem Bajwa of Pakistan Army as head of the Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A summary has been sent to federal cabinet for approval, which will be accepted in the next meeting. According to sources, he will be appointed for four years.

General Asim Saleem Bajwa is a retired Pakistani Three-star general who was Commander Southern Command prior to that he also served as Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) , he served as DG ISPR from 2012 to 2016 preceding Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor.

Bajwa has been honored with the Tamgha-e-Basalat and Hilal-e-Imtiaz for his military services.