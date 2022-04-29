Gen. James new commander UK strategic command

F.P. Report

LONDON: Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has confirmed that Her Majesty The Queen has approved the new appointment of Commander United Kingd-om Strategic Command.

Lieutenant General Sir James Hockenhull KBE is to be appointed Comm-ander United Kingdom Strategic Command and Aide-de-Camp General to Her Majesty, in the rank of General, in succession to General Sir Patrick Sanders KCB CBE DSO ADC Gen, in May 2022.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “I am delighted to congratulate General Sir James Hockenhull on his well-deserved promotion and appointment as Commander United King-dom Strategic Command.”

“As the current Chief of Defence Intelligence, General Jim has had an extraordinary impact on Defence, including vital work most recently in supporting the crisis in Ukraine, declassifying Defence Intelligence products to help inform the public in a way that we have not seen before. I know he will bring his significant skills and experience to bear in his new role.”

“Defence’s joint capability will be in excellent hands under General Jim’s leadership. He takes up his appointment at a crucial moment in the UK Strategic Command transition to becoming the Defence capability integrator as laid out in the Integrated Review and Defence Command Paper. I wish him well in this endeavour.”

General Sanders, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Lieutenant General Sir James Hockenhull as the next Commander UK Strategic Command. As Chief of Defence Intelligence, he brings a wealth of operational experience and joint capability to the role. He will continue the development of UK Strategic Command to ensure that Defence can meet future threats and deliver for the Nation.”

Related