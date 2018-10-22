Gen. Raziq’s brother appointed as new police chief

Monitoring Desk

KANDAHAR: Tadeen Khan, the brother of the former police chief of Kandahar Gen. Abdul Raziq has been appointed as the new police chief of Kandahar province.

Tadeen Khan was introduced Tadeen Khan as the new police chief of the province during an event organized in the Police Commandment of Kandahar on Monday.

Gen. Raziq lost his life in an attack carried out by a gunman in Kandahar province last Thursday.

The provincial intelligence chief of the province Gen. Abdul Momin was also killed in the attack while the provincial governor Zalmay Weesa sustained injuries.

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan claimed responsibility behind the attack.

Advertisements