Gender gap in Pakistan

According to western media, Pakistan has been ranked as the second-worst country in terms of gender parity, placed 145 out of 146 states, in the latest Global Gender Gap Report released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday. The report ranks 146 countries, of which the top five were Iceland, Finland, Norway, New Zealand, and Sweden, while the five worst were Afghanistan, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, and Chad.

The report noted that in the trends leading up to 2020, the gender gap was set to close within 100 years. Pakistan along with other four countries such as Qatar, Azerbaijan, China, and India, with a gender gap greater than 5pc.The report stated that Pakistan has closed 56.4pc of the gender gap in 2022, the highest overall level of parity the country has posted since the report launched in 2006.

Pakistan, a nation of over 122 million people has set unique trends in various walks of life, which at some times struck one with an amazing sense of pride while at another aspect we come across utter disappointment and extreme disparity in our nation. In fact, the absence of loyal and capable leadership and inconsistencies in national policies, and lack of awareness in the public had been the real reasons behind social depletion, intolerance, and widening gap between different ethnic and gender groups and communities in the country.

Honestly, the lesson of gender equality and participation of women in social, political, and military life and government affairs was taught by the Holy Prophet more than fourteen hundred years ago, but we Pakistanis care more about our ethnic culture, tribal customs, and local traditions than religious obligations, legal responsibilities, civic and democratic norms of the society.

In fact, gender parity starts from early stage at the school level, when the girls could not get an education due to lack of resources or family restrictions while ignorance affects their economic, social, family, and political rights throughout their life. Hence, there is a dire need for public awareness, and women empowerment through legislation to enhance women’s participation in our national life.