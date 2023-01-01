Genelia D’Souza makes a comeback to the showbiz after a decade

MUMBAI (Web Desk): After a significant hiatus following her marriage to actor Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza has officially returned to the limelight, marking her comeback to the entertainment industry after almost ten years.

Discussing her comeback and her approach to her return to the silver screen, Genelia revealed that she is open to exploring diverse roles and has not confined herself to any specific characters. In a statement, she expressed, “When I joined acting, it wasn’t a career option. For me, it was something that someone saw in me. As I received roles, it was about the potential people saw when they gave me a chance with a particular character.”

“I haven’t limited myself to a particular image or typecast. I embrace every opportunity that comes my way because I never envisioned myself as an actor. The fact that I am an actor today is due to the opportunities I received.”

Genelia also highlighted her most recent release, the film Ved, to illustrate her perspective. She said, “For instance, playing the role of a housewife in Ved was completely new to me. I hadn’t done anything like it before. It wasn’t a bubbly character, which I have portrayed in the past. There’s a certain shyness to the character.”

“This aspect excites me about the roles that will come my way in this phase of my life. I’ve experienced and been through so much, and I believe that makes me a more fulfilled actor.”

“The industry constantly challenges me in a positive way. These challenges bring out the best in me as an actor. Having fewer expectations for myself can be a good thing because it allows a filmmaker to shape me into something they have envisioned.”

Genelia concluded by expressing her desire to be seen more frequently on screen. She stated, “I hope to have a stronger presence in films. I am eagerly anticipating good roles where I feel I can contribute value.”

The actor, known for her role in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, was last seen in the Marathi film Ved alongside her husband Riteish Deshmukh, who made his directorial debut with the film.