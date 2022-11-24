General Asim Munir named as COAS

PM picks Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday signed a summary forwarded by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to appoint General Asim Munir as new Army Chief and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Shooting down weeks of intense speculations and rumours, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appoint General Asim Munir as new Army Chief and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and a summary to this effect has been forwarded to the Presidency for approval.

However, President Alvi first held a consultation with the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in Lahore before returning to the presidency in Islamabad where he signed the summary. There were rumours that the President may not sign the summary of the new appointments.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that government has many options to get the Army Chief appointment key summary signed by President if not signed till 26th November. According to the details, Khawaja Asif, in the parliament told the media that if President Arif Alvi does not sign the key summary of the Army Chief’s appointment till the 26th of this month, the government has many other options.

He said that this issue will be reviewed again on the 25th of November but we cannot reveal our plan till then. He said that if he tells anything right now, the examination paper will be out.

Taking to twitter on Thursday, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif using his constitutional authority has decided to appoint Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Lt-Gen Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff using the constitutional authority.

The minister further said “A summary of these appointments has been sent to the President of Pakistan.” Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in a tweet, said that the advice has now been sent to President Arif Alvi. “Now Imran Khan’s test is whether he wants to strengthen the institution of homeland defence or make it controversial,” he added.

The defence minister said “President Alvi is also being tested here as whether he will follow the political directive or constitutional and legal advice. As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, it is his duty to protect the institution from political conflicts.”

New COAS, CJCSC call on PM, President

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Sahir Shamshad separately called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Thursday.

After the signing of the summary by the President, the new JCSC Chairman Sahir Shamshad, and Army Chief General Asim Munir visited the Prime Minister’s House and held meetings with the PM separately. In the meetings, the PM congratulated Gen Sahir and Gen Asim and expressed his best wishes for their new responsibilities as the top brass of the Pak Army.

The Prime Minister said that it is hoped that the armed forces under their command will deal with the challenges facing national security in an efficient manner. PM Shehbaz Sharif also expressed hope that the armed forces will continue to play an important role in completely eradicating the menace of terrorism from the country under their command.

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed COAS and CJCSC met with President Arif Alvi in the President on the President’s invitation. The President congratulated both Generals on their appointments. The COAS and CJCSC met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Prime Minister’s house. The Prime Minister congratulated both the Generals and commended their professionalism.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza paid a farewell also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here at the PM House. The prime minister lauded the services of General Nadeem Raza for the defence of the country. He acknowledged the professionalism and dedication of General Nadeem Raza and also expressed best wishes for him.

The outgoing CJCSC expressed gratitude to the prime minister for acknowledging his services for the national defence and for the institution of armed forces.