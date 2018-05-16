General Beg appears before FIA team probing Asghar Khan case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief of Army General (retd) Mirza Aslam Beg appeared before a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team probing the Asghar Khan case on Wednesday.

According to private news channel, former DG ISI Lieutenant General (retd) Asad Durrani has also been summoned in the case. Both the former army officers will record their statements before the FIA investigation team.

Earlier on Tuesday, the FIA committee was formed to conduct investigation in the Asghar Khan case and the FIA committee is being headed by Ahsan Sadiq, a Grade 21 officer of the agency.

Grade 20 official Dr Usman Anwar, Grade 19 official Dr Rizwan and FIA Director Law Ali Sher Jakhrani are also a part of the committee.

On May 9, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar gave a week time to the federal government to summon a cabinet meeting to determine what action to take in light of the 2012 Asghar Khan case verdict.

The attorney general (AG) and head of the FIA appeared before the Supreme Court over the implementation, or lack thereof, of the apex court’s verdict in the case filed by the late former air chief, Asghar Khan.

On October 19, 2012, the apex court had issued a 141-page verdict, ordering legal proceedings against Gen (retd) Beg and Lt Gen (retd) Durrani in a case filed 16 years ago by former air chief Air Marshal Asghar Khan.

Asghar Khan had petitioned the Supreme Court in 1996 alleging that the two senior army officers and the then-president Ghulam Ishaq Khan had doled out Rs140 million among several politicians ahead of the 1990 polls to ensure Benazir Bhutto’s defeat in the polls.

The 2012 apex court judgment, authored by the then-Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry, had directed the Federal Investigation Agency to initiate a transparent investigation and subsequent trial if sufficient evidence is found against the former army officers.

The investigation is yet to conclude.

