General elections provide solution to current Afghan crisis: NRC

KABUL (Khaama Press): The National Resistance Council for the Salvation of Afghanistan has welcomed the UN Security Council’s resolution condemning the ban on women’s employment and has called for a solution to the current crisis in Afghanistan through national elections.

The grand council comprises renowned former Afghan politicians currently in exile, including former vice president Yunus Qanouni, former Balkh governor Ata Mohammad Noor, and Mohammad Mohaqeq and others, who formed the union after the overthrow of the previous government of Afghanistan.

In the announcement published by the council, it is stated that underestimating the massive crisis in Afghanistan does not help the Afghan people escape the current violent situation, but requires significant changes.

The National Resistance Council for the Salvation of Afghanistan prior to the Doha meeting to be chaired by the United Nations Secretary-General on Monday, May 1st, in an announcement said that the way forward to reach a comprehensive solution is not to ignore the Afghan crisis and recognize the Taliban regime as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan.

The two-day meeting to be chaired by António Guterres, the UN Secretary General will be held in the capital city of Doha, where representatives from around the world will participate to discuss Afghanistan.

This meeting has received the attention of the media and people’s criticism from various aspects due to the statements of Amina Jane Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, which she made about two weeks ago at Princeton University.

Mohammad highlighted that pathways to the legitimacy of the Taliban-run administration will be discussed in the upcoming meeting. Her remarks raised speculations that the UN is trying to convince the international community to recognize Afghanistan’s de facto regime formally.