General elections to be held on July 25; President approves summary

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has on Saturday formally signed a summary forwarded by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi aimed at holding general polls 2018 on July-25.

As per details garnered, polls for both National Assembly (NA) and provincial assemblies will be held simultaneously on the same date.

It is worth here to mention that deadlock continues to persist on finalizing names for caretaker setup as four meetings between PM Abbasi and Opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA) Syed Khurshid Shah remained futile. It is highly likely that matter would be forwarded to parliamentary committee now. If the parliamentary committee also failed in finalizing the name, the final verdict on the issue will be then made by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Constitution bounds incumbent premier and opposition leader to mutually finalize the names of interim Prime Minister.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had accused ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) of backstabbing them on issue of appointment of caretaker PM.

