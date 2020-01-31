General Mackenzie meets President Ghani – Arg

KABUL (Ariana News): The commander of US Central Command, Kenneth Mackenzie, met with President Ghani, Friday, Jan 31st, in the presidential palace.

In a statement, the presidential palace said that Gen Mackenzie appreciated the Afghan security forces for their achievements in fighting the terrorism, especially, suppressing the ISIS.

The statement adds that Ghani and Mackenzie talked about the recent security fluctuations in the region, bilateral security cooperation, and lasting commitments of the US, especially in the security sector.

Appreciating the US aid, President Ghani underlined that the Afghan security forces had been capable of defending Afghanistan and that they had been successfully suppressing the ISIS groups.