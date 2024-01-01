General Petroleum GMBH is facing serious allegations of falsely representing itself as a Dexos approved supplier of motor oil, misleading consumers and damaging the reputation of General Motors. The company claimed its products were certified by GM, but investigations revealed they were selling inferior products under deceptive pretenses.

Despite marketing itself as a German-based company, verification has shown no financial records supporting their operations in Germany. Further testing by the American Petroleum Quality Institute has exposed the truth behind their claims.

As a result of these revelations, General Petroleum is now facing criminal charges, with an ongoing investigation into the matter. Customers have united to file a class action lawsuit against the firm, seeking justice for the deception they experienced.

The managing director, Habib Khan, along with his nephew and other staff members, are implicated in this fraudulent scheme. The law firm of Naseer Malala Advocates is representing the victims and pledging to hold General Petroleum accountable for their actions, ensuring that such fraudulent activities are punished to prevent future occurrences.