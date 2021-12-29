Geneva authorities say an honor for to host Russia, US consultations

GENEVA (TASS): The Geneva authorities welcome the choice of this city by Russia and the United States for bilateral consultations and will ensure that the discussions are held in the best possible conditions. This was announced on Wednesday by TASS Minister of the cantonal government Natalie Fontane, who is in charge of international relations.

Answering a question about how the Geneva authorities assess the Russian-American consultations on security guarantees planned for January 10 in this city, Fontane said: for this new debate between the two countries. This choice is an honor for our canton and its long-standing commitment to peaceful and constructive dialogue between states. “

“We will make sure that the discussions can take place in the best possible conditions, in accordance with the long Swiss tradition of good offices,” the minister concluded.

Earlier, the official representative of the Swiss Foreign Ministry Eliza Raggi told TASS, answering a question about the consultations planned for January 10 in Geneva between Russia and the United States, that “Switzerland is ready to offer its good offices when they are useful and desirable.” “This also includes acting as a host country or facilitating negotiations and meetings,” she said.