The relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has intensified the protest in Gaza and Israel is using massive force on Palestinians. At least 60 Palestinians were killed and 2410 other injured by Israeli army gunfire during anti-occupation rallies along the Gaza strip’s eastern border.

The leaders of Islamic countries have given a muted response to the genocide of Palestinians which is going on for the past few months unabated. Muslim countries of the Middle East have decried Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters as foreign ministries of Egypt and Qatar issued condemnation statements. However, Moroccan King Mohammad VI has called for putting pressure on international community to support the Palestinian people and their legitimate right to statehood. The reaction from, Iran, Turkey and Lebanon and Pakistan is also not forceful. In Lebanon, lawmakers denounced Monday’s relocation of the US embassy and slammed Israel’s brutal and barbaric response to the Gaza protesters.

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif described Israeli violence against unarmed Gazan protesters as shameful. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned US administration decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and said that it has lost the role of mediator in the Middle East. On the other hand the present leadership of Saudi Arabia seems keen to build bridges with Israel. It has issued a symbolic condemnation statement. The government in Pakistan is stuck in the internal political crisis. The South East Asian Muslim countries including Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia have preferred to stay on the sidelines as mere spectators to the explosive events in the Middle East like Syrian conflict, animosity between Saudi Arab and Yemen. They are also not keen to play a mediation role between Saudi Arab and Iran to end their rivalry in the Syrian and Yemen crisis.

The Muslim Ummah is confronted with a dangerous problems of disunity and rivalries that benefit their enemies particularly Israel. But unfortunately, it is plagued by leadership crisis. At present it does not have the statesmen of international standing like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto of Pakistan and King Faisal of Saudi Arabia. These leaders foresaw the events that could bring disunity in future among the Islamic countries and decided to strengthen the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC). The then Prime minister of Pakistan, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto took a bold initiative to host the second Islamic Summit at Lahore in February 1974. It was an extraordinary summit that was held on the proposal of OIC secretary General Tunku Abdul Rahman, the former prime Minister of Malaysia. The conference discussed Middle East situation in the wake of October 1973 and oil embargo imposed by Arab countries. The OIC has become redundant and irrelevant in the current Middle East crisis.

The leaders of Islamic countries do not understand what to do for reviving the unity among them. In the Syrian conflict, Turkey is simultaneously sailing in two boats. President Erdogan stands in the US camp by supporting the Syrian rebels to topple Bashara al Asad regime but it is also in alliance with Russia and Iran against the Syrian Kurd militants in Syria who are supported by the United States and its western allies. The Arab countries have now softened their stance about Israel. The only leader who understands Zionism and Zionists’ world agenda is the Malaysian leader, Prime Minister Dr. Mahatir Mohammad. Opening OIC Summit at Putrajya, Malaysia on October 17, 2003, he urged the Muslims to unite against Jews who rule the world by “proxy”, an apparent reference to the United States and its allies in Europe and Asia. Dr. Mahatir said Jews ruled the world and got others to fight and die for them but added that they would not be able to defeat the worlds’1.3 billion Muslims. The conflicts in the Middle East, Palestine, Afghanistan and destruction Iraq and Libya vindicate the stance of this enlightened Muslim leader on the conspiracies of Jews against Muslims. Will the present ruling leadership of Islamic countries take sometime out to fully comprehend the alarming message he gave 15 years ago at the forum of OIC? The answer does not seem to be in affirmative.

