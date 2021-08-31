Geometric shapes and three-dimensional illusions disrupt existing architecture in Peeta’s anamorphic murals

Monitoring Desk

Italian artist Peeta (previously) uses the interplay between shadow and light to turn flat, monochromatic planes into deceptive three-dimensional murals. His large-scale works sever residences and public buildings with curved ribbons, angular shapes, and geometric blocks of color that appear to jump out from or be built directly into the existing architecture. Spanning locations across Europe, the spray-painted works shown here are some of the most recent additions to Peeta’s extensive archive of abstracted illusions, which shift in perspective depending on the viewer’s positions.

In September, the prolific artist will travel to Fidenza Village in Fidenza, Italy, for his next project, and you can follow progress on that piece on Instagram. Until then, check out his shop for prints, posters, and the sprawling fragmented sculptures that inform his murals.

Neuekirchen, Germany (2020)

Inforooms Padova, Italy (2021)

University of Padua, Italy (2021)

Grenobles, France (2021)

Dan Helder, The Netherlands (2020)

Florence (2020)

Left and right: Florence (2020)

Florence (2020)

Florence (2020)

Courtesy: Colossal