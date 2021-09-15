George Floyd and policy of suffocation

The US Department of Justice announced a ban on law enforcement using unwarranted strangulation and constriction of the carotid artery unless the use of lethal force is permissible and limits the reason for federal law enforcement to conduct unannounced raids. The Department further said that an exception to the use of suffocation can be made only if the police officer has a reasonable expectation that the person being detained poses an imminent threat of death or injury to a police officer or other person. It was said that Prohibited techniques are a chokehold hand grip from behind, and a grip where the neck is pinched in the elbow joint, and pressure is applied from both sides to block the carotid artery.

According to the US Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Ministry of Justice decided to ban these techniques after in depth deliberations with other law enforcement agencies of the country. Garland said that building trust and confidence between the police and the public is a key aspect of the Justice Department’s mission.

In fact, the American police is notorious for its brutalities against African Americans and other coloured ethnicities over the years. There were numerous cases of Police high handedness against the black people during the past, however few cases including murder of Trayvon Martin in Florida, George Floyd in Minneapolis, and Eric Garner in New York had put far reaching affects on the United States politics and society.

There was a nationwide movement of “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) against the Police brutalities across the United States and other western countries during recent years. The movement of Black Lives Matter was started in 2013 in response to acquittal of the killer of Trayvon Martin by the court. There was huge public pressure on the US government and Department of Justice for bringing changes in the Police regulations to end such brutalities against the citizens. The US Department of Justice rightly banned the use of suffocation techniques, however it must work to change the mindset of Police Force while dealing with black Americans, who always appear them as assassins and robbers when come across in the streets.Therefore, the authorities must treat the disease of the LEAs if want to end this phenomenon permanently.