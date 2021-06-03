George P. Bush announces run for Texas attorney general

TEXAS (Foxnews): Texas Rep. Briscoe Cain argues the state’s new voting reform bill expands voting opportunities while securing election integrity

George P. Bush, the son of former presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, announced his plan Wednesday evening to run for Attorney General in Texas.

“I am proud to announce I am a Republican candidate to be the next Texas attorney general,” Bush told a crowd in the state. His announcement was met with cheers of “U.S.A.”

“And I do so because enough is enough Ken,” Bush said referencing current Texas AG Ken Paxton. “You’ve brought way too much scandal and too little integrity to this office. As a career politician for 20 years, it’s time for you to go.”

Paxton, a Republican, is facing trial for securities fraud and is also involved in a separate FBI investigation.

Bush, who will challenge Paxton in a primary, said Texans deserved an AG that was above reproach.

Bush also said that Donald Trump was “absolutely right” when he said “drain the swamp” because there is too much corruption in Washington, D.C.

“Where else can somebody like Hunter Biden get fabulously wealthy and jeopardize national security at the same time?” Bush asked the crowd on Wednesday night.

Bush played off of Trump’s appeal among conservatives in the state in the lead-up to his announcement on Wednesday as well.

In 2019, Trump called George P. Bush “the only Bush that likes me.”

It is not yet clear whom the former president will choose to support.

Bush said his first initiative if he were elected attorney general would be to secure the border, and he mentioned that he would be headed to the Rio Grande Valley region on Thursday. He also pledged to hold bureaucrats and politicians accountable in the courthouse, to crack down on human trafficking, and to support law enforcement officers.

Bush currently serves as Texas land commissioner and has posted on his social media accounts about pushing back against the Biden administration’s “federal overreach” in the state.

Bush is the grandson of George H.W. Bush and nephew of George W. Bush. He is the last member of the family holding public office.