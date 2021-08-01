Georgian dream and reality

Viola Von Cramon, a member of the European Parliament (MEP) has warned that European Union could leave Georgia without funding. Viola is currently a member of the group overseeing the EU efforts to support democracy outside the Union. According to reports, MEP Viola Cramon recently made a trip to Georgia to motivate the Georgian ruling party “Georgian Dream” not to cancel the agreements with the opposition, which were signed with the mediation of the President of the European Council Charles Michel. After discussion with the leader of Georgian Dream, Viola and his colleagues are considering suspension of the EU’s microfinance package for Georgia. According to reports, a proposed plan for reconciliation and compromise was concluded with the active help of head of the European Council Charles Michel during April 2021 but could not last long and Georgian Dream resorted to autocratic intolerance through termination of the agreement. According to Radio Sputnik, the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili suspected the opposition of receiving money from Kiev.

Georgia had been a center of political disarray between the ruling Georgia Dream Party and opposition party’s alliance, United National Movement (UNM) after the Parliamentary elections in the Country in October 2020. The UNM did not accept the election results and started an anti-government campaign in the country. During this Political scuffle the Chairman UNM Mr. Nikanor Melia was detained by the government which increased the political unrest which led to the stepping down of Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia. After Giorgi Gakharia, his hardcore defence Minister Irakli Gharibashvili was posted as Prime Minister of the Country during early 2021. As the situation deteriorated, the European Council stepped in and facilitated an agreement between the ruling Dream party and opposition with the active help of the President of the European Council in April 2021. However, like other third world countries Georgian Prime Minister Gharibashvili accuses opposition of taking funds from foreign countries including Ukraine. His intolerant behavior further complicated the situation. Currently, the ruling Georgia Dream Party threatened to terminate the agreement with UNM which will certainly damage the Georgian democratic process. European Council is endeavoring to readjust the Georgian democracy through its tested recipes; however, the Georgian dream party is still not ready to understand the realities of time.