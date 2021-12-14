Georgian-US exercises held in Black Sea

TBILISI (TASS): Coast guard ships of the Georgian border police conducted joint exercises in the Black Sea with the American destroyer USS Arleigh Burke. This is stated in a statement published on Tuesday on the website of the Georgian department.

“Representatives of the Department of the Coast Guard of the Border Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the sailors of the USS Arleigh Burke of the US Navy conducted joint exercises in the Black Sea. Three escort ships participated in the exercises from the Georgian side: Ochamchira (P23), Suk-humi (P24) and Dioscuria ( P25)”, – the message says.

The participants in the exercises performed tactical maneuvers and worked out interaction on a number of issues at sea. The purpose of the joint maneuvers was the exchange of experience between the naval units of the two countries, improving the interaction of the crews, as well as strengthening the capabilities of the Georgian coast guard, the border police added.

Georgia and the United States have been cooperating since 1992 in the fields of politics, economics, trade, and since the late 1990s – in the field of defense and security. In January 2009, the Charter of Strategic Partnership between the two countries was formalized in Washington, which provides for cooperation in the spheres of security, defense, trade, economy, culture, as well as in the humanitarian field.