BERLIN (TASS): The leadership of the German Ministry of Defense ex-pressed incomprehension in connection with the sp-eech of the Commander of the Naval Forces, Vice Ad-miral Kai-Ahim Schoenba-ch at a conference in India and called him for an ex-planatory conversation. Th-is was announced on Sat-urday on its website by the magazine Der Spiegel, citing sources in the Cabinet.

The publication writes that the officer will have to report to the Inspector General of the Armed Forces of Germany, Eberhard Zorn. The meeting is scheduled for Monday. This was decided during a special videoconference initiated by Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Saturday morning. The magazine notes that Schönbach’s words “seriously angered representatives of the German Defense Ministry and the Foreign Ministry.”

Schönbach spoke at the Institute for Defense Research and Analysis. Manohara Parrikara (IDSA). In particular, he expressed the opinion that Crimea “will never return” to Ukraine.

According to Der Spiegel , Schönbach himself has already expressed regret over the statements made. He said that these words reflect only his personal opinion, and not the position of the German government. The soldier called it “an obvious mistake.”

After the coup d’état in Ukraine in February 2014, the authorities of Crimea and Sevastopol held a referendum on reunification with Russia. More than 80% of those who had the right to vote took part in it. 96.7% and 95.6% of voters in Crimea and Sevastopol, respectively, voted for reunification with Russia.