German car brand Volkswagen proves popular with Saudi female drivers

RIYADH (Arabnews): German car brand Volkswagen reported a significant increase in sales in Saudi Arabia last year, with female buyers making up about a quarter of customers.

According to a report by Volkswagen Middle East, the company witnessed the largest sales increase in the region, reporting a 28 percent year-on-year growth in new car sales in 2020, despite a challenging year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown the Kingdom faced in the first half of 2020.

In addition, the German carmaker reported that one in four Volkswagens sold in the Kingdom were to female customers, which according to Managing Director of Volkswagen Middle East Victor Dalmau is a huge marker of the brand’s success.

“This is the best proof that our brand is strongly appealing to women in the Kingdom as an increasing number are enjoying our products,” he said in a post on LinkedIn. “These strong results are reassuring that we are on the right track in Saudi. And there’s much more to come.”

SAMACO Automotive, the exclusive distributor for Volkswagen cars in the Kingdom, attributed the increase mainly to high demand for the Volkswagen Teramont. Sales for the model reached 46 percent of Volkswagen’s total car sales in the market.

The Volkswagen Tiguan ranked second place in sales, while the brand was also the car of choice for 56 percent of female buyers, with 26 percent opting for Volkswagen’s sedan model, the Passat.

Mohamed Mousa, director of Volkswagen at SAMACO Automotive, praised the Kingdom’s efforts in managing the pandemic and the support provided to the private sector.

Mousa also outlined the company’s plans for 2021, most notable of which was the introduction of new models to the market, as well as the establishment of a new service center.

“We are preparing to launch four new exciting models to the market; the world-famous Volkswagen Golf GTI VIII, global-leading SUV the Volkswagen Tiguan, the brand’s first seven-seater Teramont will get a facelift, as well as introducing the all-new Volkswagen T-Roc model. Furthermore, we will upgrade and add to our facilities, including the development of new after-sales service centers and a new service center that will open in Al-Madinah Al-Munawara region,” he said.