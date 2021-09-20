German chancellor candidate quizzed in fraud probe

FRANKFURT (AFP): German lawmakers on Monday grilled the finance minister and candidate to be chancellor Olaf Scholz in a high-stakes money la-undering probe that threatens to hurt his chances of succeeding Angela Merkel in the top job.

Local media speculated that the scandal had unsettled allies in his centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), with the party ahead in the polls with less than a week to go before the September 26 vote.

Scholz unexpectedly turned up in person to the closed-door hearing in Berlin before the parliament’s finance committee, having been expected to take part remotely in the midst of a busy electoral campaign.

Scholz was called in front of MPs after the finance and justice ministries were raided by prosecutors on September 9 as part of a probe into the Cologne-based Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

The body, part of Germany’s customs authority tasked with tackling money laundering, is suspected of failing to report potential wrongdoing to the relevant authorities.

Speaking after the hearing, Scholz said his ministry had taken steps to “continually improve” how the FIU operates so that “potential offenders do not go undiscovered”.

In a statement to the committee, Scholz said that no minister could solve all problems “at the click of a finger”, sources inside the room told AFP.

Armin Laschet, Scholz’s conservative rival for the top job, nonetheless renewed his attack on the finance minister, accusing him of a “lack of oversight” in anti-money laundering operations. Laschet has overseen a steady decline in the polls as the candidate for Merkel’s CDU-CSU alliance, allowing Scholz’s SPD, currently the junior partners in the ruling coalition, to move into first place. Opposition parties also took aim at Scholz following the hearing. Green finance committee member Lisa Paus said Scholz failed to give a “real analysis of the failures”.

The finance minister’s “lack of grip on his own affairs” called into question his suitability for the highest office in Germany, said Christian Duerr, committee member from the liberal FDP. “Nerves at the SPD are shredded” at the prospect that the scandal could have an impact on the party’s poll ratings, according to German weekly Der Spiegel, though prosecutors are also under scrutiny for the timing of the raids.