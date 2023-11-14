German chancellor opposed to ‘immediate’ ceasefire in Gaza

FRANKFURT (AFP): German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday he was opposed to an “immediate” ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as calls for a halt to the conflict multiply globally following Israeli army’s bombardments.

“I freely admit that I don’t think the calls for an immediate ceasefire or long pause — which would amount to the same thing — are right, because that would mean ultimately that Israel leaves Hamas the possibility of recovering and obtaining new missiles,” he said in a debate organised by the German regional daily Heilbronner Stimme.