German Chancellor to be elected on Dec. 8

BERLIN (TASS): The meeting of the German Bundestag, at which the deputies will vote on the candidacy of Olaf Scholz for the post of new chancellor, will take place next Wednesday, December 8. This was announced on Thursday by the press service of the parliament.

The new government is expected to be sworn in on the same day, and the cabinet ministers of Angela Merkel, who are currently acting in the status of acting, will finally step down.

Scholz was the party-list leader of the Social Demo-cratic Party of Germany, which won parliamentary elections this year.

His government will also include the Free Democratic Party and the Greens.

These three parties have a majority in parliament, which is why obse-rvers consider voting in parliament as a formality.

The Foreign Ministry in the Scholz government will be headed by Annalena Berbock, while the Climate and Economic Affairs Ministry will be headed by Robert Habek. Both politicians lead the Green Party and are known for their criticism of Russia.

The bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions went into opposition after the elections, and Merkel leaves big politics.