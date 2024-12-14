German delegation to hold talks in Damascus

BERLIN (Agencies): German diplomats will hold talks with Syria’s new rulers in Damascus on Tuesday after the ousting of president Bashar al-Assad, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The talks will focus on “an inclusive transition process in Syria and the protection of minorities” as well as “the possibilities for a diplomatic presence in Damascus,” the ministry said.

Al-Assad was toppled last week in a lightning offensive spearheaded by “Hayat Tahrir al-Sham” (HTS).

Rooted in Syria’s branch of Al-Qaeda, HTS is proscribed by several Western governments as a terrorist organization, though it has sought to moderate its rhetoric and pledged to protect the country’s religious minorities.

Western powers are looking to establish contact with Syria’s new rulers, aiming to avoid Iraq- or Libya-style chaos after the fall of al-Assad regime.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday that she had sent an envoy to Damascus to talk to the new rulers and the United States has also made initial approaches.

A French delegation was also in Damascus on Tuesday.

“Syria must not become a play-thing of foreign powers, nor a testing ground for radical forces,” the German foreign ministry said.

HTS had acted “cautiously so far” but Germany would “judge them by their actions,” it added.

“We know where HTS comes from and are familiar with its origins in al-Qaeda ideology,” it said.

“Any cooperation requires that ethnic and religious minorities be protected and that women’s rights be respected.”