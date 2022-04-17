German electricity consumers to prepare for rising prices

BERLIN (RIA Novosti): Record electricity and gas prices in Germany will continue to rise in the coming months, dpa reports, citing estimates from consumer portal Verivox.

According to him, electricity suppliers, in whose area of responsibility there are 13 million households, announced tariff increases in April, May and June by 19.5%. Tariffs for gas increased by an average of 42.3%.

“All gas suppliers in Germany have to contend with historically high purchase prices,” Torsten Stork, an expert at Verivox, said, noting that events in Ukraine are complicating the situation.

According to Stork, consumers should prepare for the coming price increase. According to Verivox, electricity prices in Germany have almost doubled in a year – if earlier a household with a consumption of 4,0-00 kWh paid 1,171 euros a year, now the amount has risen to 1,737 euros. Gas prices have risen even more: last year, a household with a consumption of 20,000 kWh paid 1,184 euros in annual terms, and now it is 2,787 euros.

Earlier, German Economy Minister Robert Habek announced the activation of the emergency early warning mode in connection with possible interruptions in gas supplies from Russia.

In February, the German authorities announced their intention to reduce dependence on Russian energy supplies in the foreseeable future. Germany expects to stop importing coal and oil from Russia by the end of this year, tentatively it is said that it will be possible to end dependence on gas by mid-2024. At the beginning of the year, Germany received almost 55 percent of natural gas imports from Russia; at present, this share has been reduced to 40 percent. An alternative to Russian gas, from the point of view of official Berlin, could be LNG from Qatar, the USA, and other countries.

