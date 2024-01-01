German foreign minister says Ukraine needs robust security guarantees

BERLIN (Reuters): Ukraine needs robust security guarantees and a just peace, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday, adding Kyiv alone would decide when to start negotiations with Russia.

“If we talk about peace, it must be a just peace, it must not be a frozen conflict, that only leads to further armaments and further attacks on Ukraine or even on other European countries,” said Baerbock on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting.

“Security guarantees are needed that are effective,” she said.