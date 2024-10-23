German foreign minister warns Lebanon ‘on brink of collapse’

BEIRUT (AFP/Reuters): German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned on Wednesday that “Lebanon is on the brink of collapse” as she arrived in the war-torn country for a visit.

As Israel clashes with militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, she also warned that “any deliberate attack on UN peacekeepers violates international humanitarian law.”

Baerbock arrived in Beirut for talks and said the task was to find a viable diplomatic solution between Israel and Lebanon after Israel succeeded in weakening Hezbollah.

“The task now is to work with our partners in the US, Europe and the Arab world to find a viable diplomatic solution that safeguards the legitimate security interests of both Israel and Lebanon,” Baerbock said in a statement.