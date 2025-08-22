German government calls recognition of Palestinian state ‘counterproductive’

BERLIN (Reuters): A German government spokesman said on Friday that Berlin has current no plans to recognize a Palestinian state because that would undermine any efforts to reach a negotiated two-state solution with Israel.

“A negotiated two-state solution remains our goal, even if it seems a long way off today. … The recognition of Palestine is more likely to come at the end of such a process and such decisions would now be rather counterproductive,” the spokesperson said during a press conference.

Countries including Australia, United Kingdom, France and Canada have recently said they would recognize a Palestinian state under different conditions.