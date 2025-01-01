German minister earmarks 110 billion euros for 2025 investment surge

BERLIN (Reuters): Germany will ramp up public investment to 110 billion euros ($125 billion) this year as part of efforts to modernise the economy and put it back on track for growth, Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Tuesday.

“At the same time, we will implement comprehensive structural reforms and continue to strictly consolidate the budget,” he said in an emailed statement.

Government investment in 2024 came in at around 75 billion euros ($85 billion).

Germany’s new coalition government plans a surge in public spending targeting defence and infrastructure, hoping to close gaps in long-neglected areas of investment while hauling the economy out of a two-year downturn.

“My top priority is to put Germany on a growth path now. This is how we boost the economy and secure jobs,” said Klingbeil, who also serves as deputy chancellor.

The 2025 investments will be paid for using Germany’s core budget together with a special fund created to modernise ageing infrastructure and another fund financing the transition to a greener economy.

The government is currently preparing a draft of the 2025 budget, which the cabinet is due to approve on June 25.