The Federal Republic of Germany has celebrated its national day of mourning on Sunday. The German nation observed this day every year as a day of remembrance for the victims of wars and state violence, while recalling the attack of the German Wehrmacht (armed Forces during world war II) on the former USSR in 1941. While addressing to the German Parliament “Bundestag” German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that the Germans must not be ashamed of recollections on this topic.

According to Steinmeier, Germans mourn the victims of violence and war all over the world, women, men, and children who gave their lives or whose lives were darkened by the war. He said, Germans must admit that the places where the German Wehrmacht moved through Poland, the Baltic states, through Belarus, Ukraine and Russia and in the depths of the Caucasus, many of today’s Germans are unaware about these places. According to Steinmeier, the Germans have forgotten countless other places of German crimes, such as the Belarusian village of Khatyn and the small town of Mizoch in western Ukraine, which were razed to the ground. After recalling the memories of two world wars, Steinmeier came to present-day Germany and said that the Bundeswehr (name of present day German armed Forces), is a parliamentary army which stands firmly on the basis of a democratic constitution. According to him, taking responsibility for history should not mean avoiding confrontation with the conflicts of the contemporary world. Steinmeier termed this doctrine as today’s mission of the German nation.

In fact, German is a great and historic nation of the world, however the forerunners of Merkel and Steinmeier were so Brutish that they only inherited them the destruction of war, embarrassment over indiscriminate killing and prosecution of innocent civilians and stains of holocaust. While denouncing the actions of his predecessors, Steinmeier encouraged his nation not to avoid confrontation with the conflict in current time. Historically, today’s Germany has no existential threat to its sovereignty, yet Hitler’s successors and German Bundeswehr are engaged in several foreign territories under the disguise of NATO.