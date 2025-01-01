German police arrest suspected leader of Syrian smuggling gang

BERLIN (AFP): German police said Tuesday that they had arrested the suspected head of a Syrian smuggling gang that allegedly helped more than 1,000 people illegally enter Germany via Poland.

The 32-year-old suspect was detained at his home in the northeastern town of Aerzen, federal police said in a statement.

Police said the man made a living from his activities in the gang, which he is alleged to have led since 2021.

Depending on the route, the organization is said to have charged between 2,500 to 13,000 euros ($2,850 to $14,800) per person to smuggle them into Germany.

The gang transported over 1,000 people, mostly Syrians and Iraqis, into Germany and other European countries in around 100 different operations, police said.

The smuggled people were thought to have entered the European Union “on foot across the Belarusian border” before crossing from Poland into Germany, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.

Police searched three properties in connection with the arrest, one belonging to the suspect in Aerzen and two apartments in nearby Rinteln and Hameln linked to two Syrian men in their twenties believed to have “acted as accomplices.”

Officers seized passports, residence permits and other documents during the raids.

Germany has sought to crack down on illegal entries into the country in the wake of a series of attacks by asylum seekers that sparked a bitter public debate over immigration.

The government took the decision to impose controls at all its borders last September, and has signalled it will keep them in place until the EU’s immigration system is overhauled again.

Immigration was a dominant theme during Germany’s recent national elections and is seen as a key factor behind the far-right Alternative for Germany’s historic score of over 20 percent.

Incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is set to take office next week, has vowed a tough line on immigration to respond to voter concerns.