German-Russia diplomatic scuffle

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova swiftly responded to the statement of the German ambassador to Ukraine about “the general fear of war with Russia.” Earlier, German diplomatic representative in Kiev, Anka Feldguzen said that Ukraine would not join the North Atlantic Alliance in the near future because of the Europeans’ fear of a war with Russia. Maria Zakharova noted at Telegram Channel while referring to these statements that Russia, in principle, on the basis of its national policy, including domestic and foreign, laid not the fear of war with someone, but a fundamental choice in favor of peace and its maintenance and invited the audience to feel the difference.

Russian Spokeswoman further noted that NATO members, through the use of ambassadors and foreign ministers, brought Ukraine to a complete loss of sovereignty and a state of half-life, and now they (NATO) remembered the existence of certain legal restrictions. The situation between NATO and Russia has deteriorated during recent days, due to alleged border violation by a British Navy destroyer near Crimea and entered three kilometers into Russian waters. The Russian Naval Forces responded to British ship and soon it returned back into international maritime limits. Since the Russian invasion of Crimea, the NATO and United States had been backing Ukraine at all forums and lamented Russia for it’s misadventure against Crimea and on borders with Ukraine. However, after several years NATO didn’t embrace Ukraine as it’s member, because if it does so then in case of Russian attack on Ukraine NATO has to join the battle alongside Ukraine and currently NATO is not ready for it. Russians are very well known for this fact, therefore Maria hit back at NATO referring to its verbal tall claims and romance with Ukraine.

Germany being NATO and EU member having good trade and economic relations with Russia so far. Despite European Union and United States pressure on Germany to abandon the Nordstrom-II gas pipeline project, Germany did not bulge to this pressure. However, recent diplomatic scuffle between Maria and German diplomatic echelons may affect the German’s commitment to Nordstrom-II project in coming days.