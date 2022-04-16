German U-turn on Ukraine issue

According to German media, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has planned to increase the military budget by €2 billion, mainly to help Ukraine. According to details, about €400 million of this amount is intended for the European Peace Fund (European peace facility), which buys weapons for Ukraine, and part of other expenses will be directed to bilateral supplies to Kyiv and other countries. German Foreign Minister has told the media that Ukraine needs heavy weapons and the German government approved arms supplies to Ukraine, which include 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger man-portable air defense systems and other military equipment already in use by the Ukrainian military so German soldiers could not be deployed inside Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers about new systems. According to reports, the German government has also allowed Netherlands and Estonia to send obsolete German-made weapons to Ukraine.

Germany a powerful country in Western Europe had displayed a very lenient policy toward Russia’s invasion of Ukraine particularly during the pre-assault period of Western anti-Russia hysteria as well as it remained hesitant to act against Russia after Russia attacked Ukraine about one and a half months ago. Although Germany was a part of the EU anti-Russia drive and pro-Ukraine dogma after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, however, it mostly avoided a leading role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine controversy like other big European nations such as the UK and France.

In fact, Germany had enjoyed friendly trade-based relations with Russia over the past several decades. Germany is largely dependent on Russian Federation for the provision of energy resources and roughly 34% of German crude oil comes from Russia, while 53% of coal and 50% of gas came from Russia through the Nord Stream gas pipeline and LNG terminals. While another gas pipeline project namely Nord Stream-II was under construction that had been postponed by the German government during the ongoing Ukrainian crisis. Besides, close trade relations with Russia, Over the past decades, Germany had pursued a strict policy of non-involvement in military conflict either through military aid or troops deployment. Due to these reasons, the German government not only refused military assistance to Ukraine at the beginning of the Ukraine crisis but remained hesitant to drop the project of Nord Stream-II with Putin’s regime.

The world has witnessed a sudden and radical change in German’s policy toward Russia as well as a clear U-turn with respect to German’s security and Defense strategy in the recent days, which had been possible only due to a change in German top leadership and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. After assuming office, the new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz announced an additional $ 113 billion for the German Bundeswehr (Army) along with a commitment to direct provision of German military assistance to Ukraine and Berlin’s contribution toward NATO. Historically, Germany had pursued diplomacy and dialogue and refrained from military conflict in the post-world war era, but the latest developments in Europe proved to be instrumental in bringing a radical change in the German military and foreign policy doctrines. The latest policies changes of the German government have massive public support and are clearly illustrative of the fact that modern Germany is ready to assume a leading role in regional and global politics in the days to come.