OSCOW (RIA Novosti): Video agency Ruptly showed empty store shelves in Stuttgart, Germany. On some racks placed ads addressed to buyers.

“Please refrain from discussion,” reads one of them.

Such an appeal was placed under a message about restrictions on the purchase of a number of categories of goods in one hand. In another store, journalists also found a sign informing visitors about the introduction of such measures.

The footage shows that residents of the city are faced with a shortage of flour, pasta, and vegetable oil.

A possible food crisis in Europe was recently openly announced by US President Joe Biden. According to him, not only Moscow , but also “other countries” will pay the price for the sanctions imposed against Russia.

