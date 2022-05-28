Germany accidentally gives away state secrets

MOSCOW (Agencies): State Secretary of the German Ministry of Defense Zimtje Möller let it slip and gave away a state secret – the West has a unified position not to supply Ukraine with infantry fighting vehicles and tanks of Western models, the MK.ru website writes.

In an interview, Möller, in response to criticism that the federal government is slowly agreeing on the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine, said that this was not the fault of the German authorities, but the general position within the North Atlantic Alliance.

The German media later found out that there were no written restrictions, and the agreement was exclusively oral. Sources at NATO headquarters told the German agency dpa that such an agreement does exist.

Moreover, the range of products that it was decided not to supply to Ukraine is not limited to tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, but also includes combat aircraft and a number of other types of offensive weapons.

According to the source, in this way the alliance is trying to reduce the risk of a direct military conflict between Russia and NATO.

Earlier, Sputnik radio quoted German Vice Chancellor Robert Habek as saying that Germany is helping Ukraine enough, but cannot fulfill all of its requirements.

