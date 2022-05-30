Germany agreed on a record amount for militarization

Mikhail Sheinkman

A few weeks after they crowed, they still thought: is it necessary? The serious thing is that the Bundeswehr has not even dreamed of such money since it ceased to be the Wehrmacht. Yes, and when he was the Wehrmacht – too. Because in euro. Now please. 100 billion for the modernization of the armed forces. Let not immediately, but gradually and through a fund specially created for this. But the figure is still impressive – twice the military budget. This, of course, is less than the US or China spends, but much more than Russian spending on the army.

In qualitative terms, however, this still does not say anything, given that we already have “Dagger”, “Zircon”, “Sarmat” and further down the list, and the Americans have nothing of the kind even close. But getting into the top three and Berlin allows something to amuse themselves. A stake on the head, for example, because their militaristic stubbornness does not deserve a higher mark. Although they count on two. Percentage of GDP for defense. They decided that because of Ukraine they could afford to catch up with the Baltic states and Poland – the most disciplined in NATO in terms of military contributions.

But over the past eight years, the Germans have rarely reached 1.5%. More often than not, more than one. But Olaf Scholz came. In March, his cabinet approved the purchase of 35 F-35 fighters, which this year will bring defense spending even for the notorious “double”. And here is a new twist. Probably, they understand that inflation cannot be curbed in this way, gasoline prices cannot be dropped, one cannot bathe once again in summer and one cannot keep warm in winter. On the other hand, apparently, they believe that this raises national self-esteem so much, for the sake of which the burghers will willingly agree to endure all everyday deprivations.

For the first time since the defeat in World War II, Germany so desperately and categorically shows signs of a militaristic state. And it’s still a psychological change. And somewhere even the awakening of the Aryan mentality. Therefore, no one will dare to call Scholz the weakest post-war chancellor. Now he is also the most stupid. Although why be surprised if he was known as a Scholzomat even before his election. It was believed, however, that for the uninterrupted ability to earn money, and not to shoot them. But German society miscalculated. It is quite possible that to your satisfaction.

Judging by how famously and with rapture it picked up Russophobia, something revanchist still lurked in them. As for power, there is nothing to say about that. Through one grandson or granddaughter of those grandfathers. Here you have heredity, and the ashes of Klaas, and even better if the Phoenix. The Nordic character is going to be revived. They should keep in mind that pumping muscles sometimes damages the intellect and other (no less important) organs. And most importantly – it would be for what. No matter how modernized their weapons turn out, at the end it may turn out to be the simplest gardening tool. That’s where the focus is. Creeble-rake-booms.

