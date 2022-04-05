Germany approves supply of arms, military goods to Ukraine

BERLIN (TASS): In 2022, the German authorities approved the supply of arms and military goods to Ukraine in the amount of more than €186 million. This is stated in the report on the export of military products for the first quarter, which was distributed by the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Climate Protection of Germany.

“According to preliminary data, in the first quarter of 2022 [Germany] issued individual licenses for the export of weapons in the amount of €2.88 billion (respectively: €2.17 billion for military weapons and €713 million for other weapons). For the same period the previous year, 2021, this figure amounted to €981 million,” the report notes. This increase in the number of licenses issued is largely attributable to a large-scale procurement project in the Netherlands that spans several years.

In addition, the report indicates that support provided directly to Kiev in connection with Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine is reflected in quarterly figures: “permits worth about €186 million were issued for Ukraine’s self-defense.” “Germany strongly supports Ukraine in its right to self-defense, as shown by the current values of issued weapons licenses,” said Sven Giegold, state secretary of the ministry.

At the same time, it is emphasized that in the first quarter of 2022, Ukraine in financial terms became the third largest recipient of military products from Germany in terms of supplies. The Netherlands topped the list with shipments of around €1.8bn, followed by the UK with over €215m.

At the same time, the report clarifies that in the first quarter of 2022, 89.8% (€2.59 billion) of the total number of licenses were for permits for the supply of weapons to the EU or NATO countries, as well as the states that are alliance partners. For third countries, the German government issued export licenses in the amount of €293 million, which is significantly less than in the first quarter of 2021 (€355 million).

On February 26, the German government approved arms supplies to Ukraine. Berlin decided to send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) to the authorities in Kyiv. On March 23, the DPA agency reported, citing sources, that the FRG intended to provide Ukraine with 2,000 hand grenade launchers from the Bundeswehr stocks. On March 25, it became known that 1,500 Strela MANPADS, 100 MG3 machine guns and 8 million cartridges for firearms were delivered from Germany to Ukraine.

