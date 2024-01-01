Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member

BERLIN (AFP): A suspected member of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has been arrested in Germany, accused of procuring components for drones believed to be used in attacks on Israel, German prosecutors said Monday.

The Lebanese man named as Fadel Z was arrested on Sunday, prosecutors said in a statement.

He was “strongly suspected of membership of a foreign terrorist organization,” the prosecutors said.

The man is believed to have “procured components, particularly engines for the assembly of drones” which “were supposed to be exported to Lebanon and used in terrorist attacks on Israel,” they added.

The prosecutors added that the man was suspected of having joined Hezbollah “no later than in summer 2016” and that he was apprehended in the town of Salzgitter in Lower Saxony province.

The Israeli military has been trading regular cross-border fire with Hezbollah since early October.

The Shiite Muslim movement has been supporting its ally Hamas since the group’s October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in the Gaza Strip.