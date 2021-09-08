Germany assesses possibility of establishing diplomatic relations with the Taliban

BERLIN (RIA Novosti): There is no timeframe for the restoration of the German diplomatic representation in Kabul, the issue is being discussed with international partners, the speech is about diplomatic recognition of the radical Taliban movement, said the head of the German Foreign Ministry Heiko Maas.

“I cannot say when a specific date will come (for establishing diplomatic relations). I can only say that until now we have been negotiating with the Taliban. employees and representatives of other vulnerable groups, “Maas said after a virtual ministerial meeting with United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

He noted that Germany is discussing with international partners the issue of diplomatic representation in Afghanistan. “We do not think it is right for everyone to do what they want. This is one of the reasons why we held a meeting today. We want international coordination, we do not want the Taliban to knock our heads together,” the minister added.

German Foreign Ministry Maas stressed that Germany expects to continue to export people from Afghanistan, since there remain citizens of the FRG, former local employees of German departments and organizations from among citizens, therefore negotiations with the Taliban will be conducted “regardless of diplomatic recognition.” “There will be no talk about this, at the moment I do not see it. At present, we are talking about the possibility of evacuating people from Afghanistan,” Maas said.

Afghanistan will not be stable without international support, the radical Taliban must understand that isolation is not in their interests, said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

“The discussions we had with colleagues showed how much concern is about the further development of the event, and not only here in Germany. We are facing a grave humanitarian crisis, which we must avoid. Therefore, we must promptly provide humanitarian assistance to people, primarily through the UN. This is not only a moral obligation, but also a question of regional stability, “he said.

Berlin expects the Taliban that the movement “for this purpose will not interfere with the planned opening of the Kabul airport,” the minister added, expressing the hope that “it will soon succeed.” In addition, Germany expects that those “for whom we (Germany) took responsibility” will be able to leave the country, that Afghanistan will not turn into a platform for “exporting terrorism”, and also requires the protection of human rights, including the rights of women and the involvement of all social groups in government. According to him, against this background, reports on the composition of the Afghan government without the inclusion of other groups of society “are not a signal of international cooperation and stability in the country.”

“We hope that with the further formation of the government, which has not yet been completed, the necessary signals will be sent. a destroyed economy will never be stable, “the minister concluded.

The United States is using Ramstein in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate as one of several hubs for its evacuation mission.

According to the German Interior Ministry, 34,103 people had arrived there from Afghanistan by early on Monday.

More than 23,000 people had been flown out to the US or other countries from Ramstein and 90 had applied for asylum in Germany.

About 260 more evacuated people were expected to arrive at the base in the coming 24 hours.