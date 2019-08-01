Germany declines to join US-led mission in Persian Gulf

Monitoring Desk

BERLIN: Germany will not contribute to a U.S.-led military mission to patrol the waters of the Persian Gulf, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer confirmed that the U.S. had recently presented its plans for the mission, but the federal government had some reservations.

“Therefore, the government has not offered any contribution,” she said, adding that large differences remained between the U.S. and Germany on Iran policy.

“For us it is important to continue along the path of diplomacy, and seek talks with Iran to achieve de-escalation,” she said.

U.S. officials told local media on Tuesday that Washington has officially asked Germany to join an international naval force to provide safe passage for shipping around the Persian Gulf.

“We have officially asked Germany to assist, together with France and the U.K., to maintain security of the Strait of Hormuz and counter Iranian aggression,” a U.S. official was quoted as saying by the German press agency DPA.

Earlier on Wednesday, senior politicians from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government have spoken out against joining a U.S.-led military mission to patrol the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Olaf Scholz, vice chancellor and finance minister, and a senior figure in the center-left Social Democratic Party, said on Wednesday that he was “very skeptical” about the U.S. request to contribute to the planned mission.

“We must prevent one thing, a further escalation,” he stressed in an interview with public broadcaster ZDF, warning that such a military mission could accidentally spark a broader conflict.

“Therefore, I think this is not a good idea,” he said.

Scholz also underlined the importance of the 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, arguing that efforts should be focused on its continued implementation.

Norbert Roettgen, a senior lawmaker from Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union, also spoke against Germany’s participation in the U.S.-led military mission, calling instead for an alternative, Europe-led initiative.

“Alternative to rejecting participation in the US-led Gulf mission is not: doing nothing,” he said on Twitter.

“It is rather launching an independent European initiative, if necessary without the UK, should they choose the USA. It is now up to Germany whether Europe can make this happen,” he argued.

Tensions with Iran escalated earlier this month after Tehran’s seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

Last month, two oil tankers were attacked near the strait and the U.S. blamed Iran, a claim Tehran denied. (AA)