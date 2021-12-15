Germany expels two Russian diplomats

BERLIN (Agencies): Germany has expelled two Russian diplomats over the assassination of a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park which the authorities believe was ordered by Russia, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

“This murder by order of the state as determined by the court today constitutes a serious violation of German law and sovereignty,” Baerbock said after a Russian man was sentenced to life in jail for the crime.

Russia will not leave without an adequate response the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Berlin, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“Berlin’s unfriendly actions will not remain without an adequate response. In the near future, a statement will be made in this regard,” Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.