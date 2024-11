BERLIN (Reuters): The European element of the NATO defense alliance must be further strengthened, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday after talks with counterparts from Poland, France, Italy, Spain and Britain.

“We agree that in order to protect our security and safeguard our deterrent capabilities, we must further strengthen the European pillar in NATO,” Baerbock told reporters, adding they plan to invest more than 2 percent of gross domestic product in security.