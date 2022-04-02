Germany hands over Ozelot air defense systems to Lithuania

VILNIUS (TASS): Germany deployed Ozelot self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system in Lithuania. Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anushauskas announced this on Saturday on the air of the national radio LRT.

“Air defense assets with additional German troops have been deployed to Lithuania as a reaction to the changing security situation,” he said.

The Ozelot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) is deployed at the location in Lithuania (the military town of Rukla, Jonava district) of the forward-based NATO composite battalion.

The German Ozelot air defense system consists of launchers and radar equipment for detection and target designation. Target detection range – 20 km. It is armed with Stinger surface-to-air missiles. The head of the Defense Ministry did not specify quantitative data on equipment and personnel.

In 2017, the composite battalions of the North Atlantic Alliance “to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO” were deployed in the three Baltic countries and Poland. The battalion in Lithuania, commanded by Germany, had 1,200 servicemen from several NATO countries all this time.

In February, Berlin announced that they were additionally sending about 350 soldiers and officers to its composition. In addition to the German military, at present, Belgium, Luxemb-ourg, the Netherlands, Norway and the Czech Republic have sent their units to the battalion.

