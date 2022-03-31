Germany is working towards independence from energy imports from Russia, says Olaf

BERLIN (TASS): Contr-acts for the purchase of R-ussian gas provide for payment in euros or dollars, and should remain so. This was announced on Thur-sday in Berlin by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“We looked at the contracts for gas supplies, it says that payments are made mostly in euros, sometimes in dollars,” the chancellor said. “During a conversation with the Russian president, I made it clear that it would remain so.”

“It is important for enterprises that they want, can and will pay in euros,” Scholz said.

“We will check in detail what was proposed and what was required,” Finance Minister Christian Lindner said for his part. “But it is clear that we cannot talk about a form of political blackmail. Contacts will be made in the form in which they were concluded.”

The new procedure for paying for Russian gas supplies in rubles by buyers from unfriendly countries will come into force on April 1, follows from the decree of Russian President Putin, published on the Kremlin website. Such buyers will be required to open special ruble and foreign currency accounts to pay for supplies with Gazprombank.

Germany is working on independence from energy imports from the Russian Federation. According to Scholz, the current situation in Europe “does not prevent Germany from reducing its dependence, but this step is not taken in two days.”

“Probably within a year we will be able to eliminate dependence on oil and coal imports, gas will take more time,” he said.

Scholz has repeatedly pointed out that a drastic embargo on Russian energy resources would have a negative impact on German industry and the labor market. As Minister for Econo-mic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck said earlier, Germany is well prepared for Russia’s decisions on gas supplies and will not allow itself to be “blackmailed.”

In March, the European Commission proposed to the EU countries a plan to reduce dependence on Russian gas supplies by 67% by the end of this year in connection with the conflict in Ukraine.

