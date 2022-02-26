Germany may supply 400 anti-tank grenade launchers to Ukraine

BERLIN (TASS): Germany is in the process of approving a decision to supply Ukraine with 400 hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers (RPGs) via a third country. This was reported on Saturday by Reuters , citing a diplomatic source from the European Union.

According to him, Berlin has already delivered RPGs to a third country. States wishing to export German weapons must first obtain approval in Berlin, the agency explains.

The German authorities oppose the provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine, which they have repeatedly emphasized. However, Berlin is under strong pressure from EU partners, primarily Poland, the Baltic countries and the United States, who demand “clear signals” from the German government in the direction of Moscow. Some representatives of Ukraine even accused Germany of “betraying friends.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said once again last week that he sees no reason “to change the principles in the arms supply policy.”