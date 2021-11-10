Germany offers to help migrants on Belarus- Poland border

BERLIN (RIA Novosti): Germany is ready to provide humanitarian support to migrants who are on the border of Belarus with Poland, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Steve Alter.

He recalled that Germany also offered Poland its assistance in the fight against the crisis, “this offer remains in force,” since Warsaw has not yet requested this support. He also explained that humanitarian support should be organized by the European Commission, and not by individual countries.

“Germany is ready to contribute to the provision of humanitarian assistance to people who are on the border with Poland,” Alter said at a briefing on Wednesday.

In turn, the official representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers Steffen Seibert recalled that Brussels is already dealing with this topic, including initiating contacts with the UN on this issue.

He also pointed out that such assistance is urgent, because “winter is coming, it gets colder, and the nights are even colder, they (migrants) need to be helped with clothes and food.”

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that you cannot shift the blame for the migration crisis to Belarus, it was caused by the military incursions of the West in the Middle East.

“We have also repeatedly stated that it is impossible to shift the blame on Minsk for the next surge of the migration crisis in E-urope, because it was cau-sed and began not in No-vember 2021, and not in the summer of 2021, and not in the spring of 2021. It has b-een active for several years now. phase… This crisis was caused by the military interventions of the West in the region of the Middle East and North Africa, as well as the consequences of the failed operation in Afghanistan, “Zakharova said at a briefing.

On Monday, the State Border Committee of Belarus reported that a large group of refugees from the countries of the East and Africa went to the border of Belarus with Poland. In the evening, the department said that the situation with refugees on the border of the republic with Poland remains extremely tense: more than 2 thousand refugees, including a significant number of women and children, have stopped in front of the Polish barriers on the border line. The Polish security forces do not let them through, the migrants made attempts to overcome the obstacles.