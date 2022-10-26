Germany provides Euros7.5m for health protection

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government of Germany has extended grant assistance worth Euro 7.5 million to Pakistan under its project “Social Health Protection, Phase-III” to help improve health status of population.

Out of the total assistance, Euros1.785 million has been provided for Gilgit Baltistan and Euro 5.72 million grant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to press statement issued by Economic Affairs Division (EAD) here. The financial agreement was signed by Secretary, EAD, Dr. Kazim Niaz and Country Director, German Development Bank (KfW), Sebastian Jacobi here at EAD.

According to the statement, the overall goal of this programme is to improve the health status of the population, especially the poor through providing safety net, and to reduce poverty through reduction of out-of pocket payments for health expenditures. It is likely to improve access of the poorest population in the programme region through reduction of financial barriers and strengthening of qualified service provision. At the same time, the project would contribute to identify solutions for sustainable health system financing. Speaking on the occasion, the EAD Secretary appreciated the government and people of Germany for their support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides in future.

