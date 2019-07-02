Germany, Qatar to co-host Intra-Afghan talks next week

KABUL (TOLO News): As part of their efforts to support the peace process in Afghanistan, Germany and Qatar will convene an Intra-Afghan Dialogue Conference to be held in Doha on 7 and 8 July, 2019, Germany’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Markus Potzel, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Afghanistan stands at a critical moment of opportunity for progress towards peace,” Potzel said, adding that “an essential component of any process leading to this objective will be a direct engagement between Afghans.”

“Only Afghans themselves can decide the future of their country. An Intra-Afghan Dialogue can help clarify the options and opportunities of such direct engagement,” he added.

Germany and Qatar hope that this event will contribute to trust-building among key stakeholders, representing a wide spectrum of the Afghan people and society, and thus foster peace and stability in Afghanistan and the wider region.

Meanwhile, the US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in a tweet on Monday night thanked Germany and Qatar for hosting the July 7-8 intra-Afghan Dialogue Conference and said that this dialogue is an essential element of the four-part peace framework and an important step in advancing the Afghan peace process.

Khalilzad also said that agreeing to resolve political differences without force is what is needed to learn from the tragedy of the last 40 years. “I wish participants success,” he concluded.