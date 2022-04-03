Germany refuses to supply infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

BERLIN (RIA Novosti): The Welt publication , citing sources and a letter from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes that Germany refused to supply Kiev with 100 Marder-type infantry fighting vehicles in response to a request from Kiev received last week.

According to the publication, last Wednesday Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov sent a letter to the German Ministry of Defense asking for 100 Marder-type infantry fighting vehicles and other heavy weapons. Sources in Kiev told the publication that German Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht rejected this request in a telephone conversation with Reznikov.

The defense department of Germany confirmed the publication of the request. “All of our Marder infantry fighting vehicles are bound by obligations within NATO , the issue of their withdrawal from positions in this case would have to be decided within NATO,” the ministry said, also indicating that the transfer of defense products is not decided by the Minister of Defense, but by the federal government as a whole.

Russian Defense Minis-ter Sergei Shoigu previously noted that the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine by the West is irresponsible, and its uncontrolled distribution could pose a threat to European states. The supply of weapons by the West to Ukraine is a mistake, it increases the casualties, but will not affect the outcome of the operation, said Sergey Rudskoy, head of the main operational department of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces .

Related